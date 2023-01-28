 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,000

Don't miss out on this RARE find in Southside subdivision conveniently located only 2 miles from campus.. Built in 2021, this Harris Doyle "Basil" plan has just the right amount of space with a comfortably sized fenced in back yard. Gas cooking, quartz countertops & high-end finishings are just a few of the reasons to come see this well-designed open concept. Short-Term Rental Compliant!

