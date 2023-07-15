Beautiful single level home located on a corner lot in the Woodward Oaks phase 1. The front entry flows into large living room with hardwood floors, gas log fireplace with raised hearth, and vaulted ceiling. Lots of windows to let in natural light. The spacious kitchen provides an eat in island, gas stove, granite countertops, crisp white cabinets, and a large walk in pantry. The primary suite showcases a large walk in closet & dual vanity sink. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are spacious with ample closet space. A mudroom/office leads to a cozy covered porch with fireplace and blinds.This property has many upgrades. Newly installed whole house water filter and water softener. Drinking water sink filtration. New carpet November 2022, new fence gate, new bathroom sink in hall bath Spring 2023, new door bell 2022, new bathroom light fixtures, and new sod and landscaping spring 2023. (emerald zoysia grass) Dryer lint trap cleaned Spring 2023. Updated sprinklers to accommodate new lawn and landscaping.