3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

Looking for a huge home office, a place to home school or the perfect set up for zoom meetings, then you must see this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located the desirable Burke Place neighborhood. This property has gone through a drastic makeover. The hardwood floors in the dining room, foyer, living room, master bathroom, kitchen and keeping room were all refinished. The entire interior of the home received a new coat of paint and LVP flooring was added to the upstairs bath. In the kitchen, the oven, microwave, garbage disposal, counters, and backsplash were replaced. The original custom cabinets were refinished a brighter shade of white in the kitchen, buffet area and wet bar. All of the old brass hardware was removed and replaced. All the carpet in the residence was replaced and two new HVAC units were installed in June of 2021.