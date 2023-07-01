Harris Doyle Homes is proud to introduce the PORTSMOUTH floor plan to Farmville Lakes! This is a single level floor plan with the primary bedroom located in the back of the home, away from other bedrooms. The kitchen, dining room, and great room are connected to make a large entertaining area! Farmville Lakes community offers beautiful amenities including a Pool, workout room, 10-acre lake, and pavilion with kitchenette, bathrooms, and drinking fountains. Farmville Lakes location is hard to beat with Auburn University just 7.6 miles away a Publix and Walmart Neighborhood Market both within 2.5 miles and quick access to HWY 280 making getting to Opelika, Birmingham, or I-85 easy. Estimated completion January 2024
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $444,460
