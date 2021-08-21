 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $453,600

The Primrose Plan by Michael Allen Homes. Beautifully planned one story home with considerable covered front porch. This proposed listing gives the buyer an option to change the plans as desired. Selections are made on site. Cabinets are custom designed by VanNostrand. The front elevation for this plan will be designed specifically to suit the buyer's desires. This active adult community is Auburn's ONLY 55+ GATED active adult community.

