Brentwood, conveniently located off Bent Creek Road, is Auburn's new development south of the Interstate. Brentwood offers convenience, coupled with quality construction and upscale finishes. This Beech B floorplan has 3 bedrooms all on one level along with 2 bathrooms. There is also a large flex area in the center of the home that can be used as an office, play space, music room, or storage. The open great room, kitchen, and dining space are the heart of the home. The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, gray cabinets, glass pendants, and a decorative vent hood. The great room has a stone-faced gas fireplace and a wall of windows with access to the covered porch. The master bedroom has ample space and overlooks the backyard. The ensuite features opposing vanities with marble countertops, a semi-frameless shower, and linen& water closets. The two additional bedrooms share a hall bath with black pearl counters. ESTIMATED COMPLETION: MARCH 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $459,000
