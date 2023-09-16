There's a new corner in town! Introducing The Villas at Dawson's Corner, Auburn's active adult enclave. The Bradford floorplan, features 3 beds, 3 baths, plus a study. The open-concept layout connects the living room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining. The primary suite offers a tranquil retreat w/ a spa-like ensuite & ample closet space. An additional bedroom is also found on the main floor featuring a walk-in closet & en-suite bathroom. The full bathroom can also be easily accessed for guests with an additional door on the other side of the bath. Upstairs, you will find ample space with a 3rd full bedroom boasting the standard walk-in closet & en-suite plus a study off the other end of the landing. Enjoy outdoor living on the covered patio or deck with a park view. Amenities include a community clubhouse, pool with cabanas, grill station & patio area, outdoor fireplace, mail kiosk, pickleball courts, dog park, community garden, firepit & gated entrance.