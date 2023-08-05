A wide cul-de-sac lot, appealing floorplan, & location--just 8 mins from Jordan Hare Stadium @ Auburn University! The Rockport plan features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, along with a truly custom second-floor bonus room. The outdoor living space is stunning; a private free-standing, wood-burning fireplace & pergola allow for enjoyable outdoor gatherings. The rear porch has covered & open space that overlook the beautiful, spacious yard. Inside, the open floorplan lends itself to entertaining. While cooking or dining at the large island, engage with those gatherered around the living room fireplace. The primary suite and walk-in closet has hardwood floors. The bath features an oversized walk-in shower & double vanity, plus speakers. Two secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. The owner's entry offers a drop zone, a conveniently located powder room, laundry room w/ utility sink, & staircase to access the bonus room. The spacious attic offers tremendous storage and spray foam insulation.