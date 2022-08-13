The Millbrook floor plan by Harris Doyle homes is a spacious one level home that offers an open floor plan! The primary bedroom suite is well situated away from the main living areas for a quiet retreat. This plan offers a flex room next to the primary bedroom, which can be used as a playroom, office, etc!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $478,055
