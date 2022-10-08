 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $487,880

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $487,880

NEW INCENTIVES! With the purchase of this home, buyer will receive a washer & dryer, blinds, AND $10,000!The Millbrook floor plan by Harris Doyle homes is a spacious one level home that offers an open floor plan! The primary bedroom suite is well situated away from the main living areas for a quiet retreat. This plan offers a flex room next to the primary bedroom, which can be used as a playroom, office, etc!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert