3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $487,880

NEW INCENTIVES! With the purchase of this home, buyer will receive a washer & dryer, blinds, AND $10,000!The Millbrook floor plan by Harris Doyle homes is a spacious one level home that offers an open floor plan! The primary bedroom suite is well situated away from the main living areas for a quiet retreat. This plan offers a flex room next to the primary bedroom, which can be used as a playroom, office, etc!