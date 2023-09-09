Luxury twin home condo in the Auburn University Club sitting on the fifteenth green. Expansive open floor plan with all of the square footage on one level, including a sublime gourmet kitchen as the focal point of the home. Thoughtful upgrades include the kitchen appliances, full hardwoods in the living areas and bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout, and a custom Elfa closet system in the master. Original owners (no pets or smoking) present a true turn-key opportunity to living in a fantastic neighborhood.