Luxury twin home condo in the Auburn University Club sitting on the fifteenth green. Expansive open floor plan with all of the square footage on one level, including a sublime gourmet kitchen as the focal point of the home. Thoughtful upgrades include the kitchen appliances, full hardwoods in the living areas and bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout, and a custom Elfa closet system in the master. Original owners (no pets or smoking) present a true turn-key opportunity to living in a fantastic neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $514,900
