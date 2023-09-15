This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath condo has it ALL!!! As well as combines comfort, elegance, and an enviable location. From its oversized kitchen to the inviting game day porch, this property offers a remarkable living experience. This condo offers two gas fireplaces (one inside and one outside), spacious master suite with large walk in closet and ample storage space. Added bonuses are a fenced backyard that overlooks hole 15, walk-in closets in every bedroom, custom plantation shutters, coffered ceilings in the foyer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The gorgeous kitchen features a gas stove, stainless steel appliances and oversized 12 ft island. The game day porch is cozy with a fireplace and large, fully opening, sliding glass doors to make entertaining a dream. Don't miss the completely custom automatic shades to create privacy on the large sliding glass doors. Other items to peak your interest...extra large laundry room with sink and mud room just off the 2 car garage.