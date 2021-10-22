The Primrose Plan by Michael Allen Homes in the Legacy at Cary Creek. This proposed plan hosts 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor. All Michael Allen Homes have hybrid spray foam insulation, All brick exteriors w/hardi accents, and Pella windows lend to the energy efficient, low maintenance homes offered at Legacy. Gated community with private amenities**55+AgeRestriction** Private Amenities include 3500SF clubhouse, pool, pickleball, outdoor grilling pavilion, fitness room, lush gardens, walking trails (phase II), Gate, ALL Landscaping, and more. Auburn's ONLY 55+ gated community. Builder may adjust plans without notice to listing. Selections available upon request.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars
- Updated
Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She always had practice. But Monday, Lee turned DWTS into a school dance and advanced.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
- Updated
Auburn’s business community and long-time residents of the city say they’ve lost a larger-than-life friend and a cornerstone figure in Downtown Auburn after the death of entrepreneur Greg Bradshaw.
- Updated
Auburn football will return to action under the lights on Halloween weekend.
- Updated
Auburn's coaching change last December led to many familiar faces on the roster and the staff leaving the program. Here's a look at how 2021 is treating those players and coaches.
Opelka Police Department leading investigation of officer-involved shooting in Beauregard traffic stop
- Updated
“It is a challenging job and it always has been," said Sheriff Jay Jones. "It just seems like the challenges increase daily."
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
Maldonado, a former hibachi chef at Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, now takes his grill and his skills to people's homes
- Updated
The $45 million Buc-ee’s Auburn project is officially breaking ground on Oct. 27.