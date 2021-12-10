The Primrose Plan by Michael Allen Homes in the Legacy at Cary Creek. This proposed plan hosts 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor along with a fully finished sunroom for added living space. All Michael Allen Homes have hybrid spray foam insulation, All brick exteriors w/hardi accents, and Pella windows lend to the energy efficient, low maintenance homes offered at Legacy. Gated community with private amenities**55+AgeRestriction** Private Amenities include 3500SF clubhouse, pool, pickleball, outdoor grilling pavilion, fitness room, lush gardens, walking trails (phase II), Gate, ALL Landscaping, and more. Auburn's ONLY 55+ gated community. Builder may adjust plans without notice to listing. Selections available upon request.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $524,900
