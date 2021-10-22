3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $525,000

Fully updated classic 1954 Auburn home is perfect as game day or as a full time residence for singles, couples or small families. The property is in a quiet neighborhood a short distance to downtown or Auburn University campus. The house is situated almost 25 feet above street level at the back of a half acre lot creating a very private almost secluded enchanting environment. The full interior and exterior renovation was done to a high standard in a combined craftsman, semi-modern, atomic age style. The layout boasts multiple living/gathering areas both inside and out.....a wonderful home for entertaining. The renovation incorporated existing features of the home meshed with open plan design and use of high end materials and fixtures. The master and second bedrooms are isolated on one end of the home each accessing classic black and white bathrooms, while the 3rd bedroom is configured as an office. The many windows provide wonderful natural light to bring the outdoors in.