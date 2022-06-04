3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $580,000

Toland Construction is now building in Brentwood! Lot 48 overlooks the pond creating lovely views from within the home. The Cook plan has three bedrooms, along with two-and-a-half bathrooms, all on one level. The open great room, kitchen, and dining space are the heart of the home. The kitchen features quartz countertops, satin nickel pendants, a herringbone backsplash, a decorative vent hood, & a large walk-in pantry. The great room offers a gas fireplace and a wall of windows with access to the large covered porch. Located on the back of the home, the master bedroom is a private retreat with hardwood floors, a seating nook, and views of the pond. A large vanity with granite countertops and double sinks, a zero-entry shower, & water closet complete the ensuite. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, & a linen closet are tucked into a private hallway. The laundry room sits near the owner's entry and offers a utility sink & an expansive counter. Garage storage is plentiful.