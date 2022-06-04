 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $580,000

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $580,000

Toland Construction is now building in Brentwood! Lot 48 overlooks the pond creating lovely views from within the home. The Cook plan has three bedrooms, along with two-and-a-half bathrooms, all on one level. The open great room, kitchen, and dining space are the heart of the home. The kitchen features quartz countertops, satin nickel pendants, a herringbone backsplash, a decorative vent hood, & a large walk-in pantry. The great room offers a gas fireplace and a wall of windows with access to the large covered porch. Located on the back of the home, the master bedroom is a private retreat with hardwood floors, a seating nook, and views of the pond. A large vanity with granite countertops and double sinks, a zero-entry shower, & water closet complete the ensuite. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, & a linen closet are tucked into a private hallway. The laundry room sits near the owner's entry and offers a utility sink & an expansive counter. Garage storage is plentiful.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Challengers find success in state races

Challengers find success in state races

At least six members of the Alabama Legislature lost to primary challengers on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns, and several races are yet to be decided. Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn is trailing challenger Jay Hovey by four votes, according to unofficial returns. Provisional ballots will be counted next week. In the House of Representatives, Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville lost to challenger Jerry Starnes. His defeat came after a series of political and legal troubles. Republican Reps. Joe Faust of Fairhope, Dickie Drake of Leeds, Tommy Hanes of Bryant, Proncey Robertson of Mount Hope and Democratic Rep. Ralph Howard of Greensboro also lost to primary challengers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert