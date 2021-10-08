 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $600,000

Location! Location! Location! Bring your Builder/Contractor. This home has ALL the potential. Privacy, mature trees, and GREAT bones. Enjoy the tranquil creek that runs through the rear of the property. Adjacent to the Auburn Museum, only a stones throw away from the new Gogue Performing Arts Center, and Towne Creek.

