3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $649,000

Toland Construction is now building in Brentwood, and the Sanders Plan has much to offer! The front door opens to a formal entry. Located on the front of the home, the dining room connects to the kitchen by way of a fabulous butler's pantry complete with cabinetry and room for an ice maker or wine fridge. The kitchen and great room are open; a stunning vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace in the great room distinguishes the spaces. A covered porch serves as an extension of the living space. The master bedroom, along with an additional bedroom and full bath are located on the main floor. The master has a walk-in shower w/ bench, lengthy vanity with two sinks, water closet, & spacious walk-in closet. The second bedroom has direct access to a full bath that also services the common areas. Upstairs, a landing leads to an massive bonus room or bedroom with two closets and a full bath. The laundry room features built-in cabinetry & a utility sink. Garage storage is a plus!