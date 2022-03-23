 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $849,900

3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $849,900

Custom home in sought after Millwood Subdivision! Formal office complete with a gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with ample natural light & antique cafe style doors leading to the kitchen. Butlers pantry & a walk-in pantry. Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and custom additions. New appliances installed in 2021. Spacious living room is open to the den, complete with a stack stone gas log fireplace. Laundry room includes a sink & storage. Main level owner's suite includes 2 walk-in closets with floor to ceiling storage, large free standing tub, & frameless glass shower. Half bath also on the main level. Upstairs is a media room with 10 power operated loungers, 145 inch screen, two side Definitive Technology speakers, & 4K Projector. Upstairs are 2 guest rooms. The 2nd full bath has a double sink vanity & a tiled tub-shower combo. Newly built out bonus room or 4th bedroom. The backyard completes this wonderful home with a stone & paver patio, landscape lighting, & turf grass!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert