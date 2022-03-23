Custom home in sought after Millwood Subdivision! Formal office complete with a gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with ample natural light & antique cafe style doors leading to the kitchen. Butlers pantry & a walk-in pantry. Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and custom additions. New appliances installed in 2021. Spacious living room is open to the den, complete with a stack stone gas log fireplace. Laundry room includes a sink & storage. Main level owner's suite includes 2 walk-in closets with floor to ceiling storage, large free standing tub, & frameless glass shower. Half bath also on the main level. Upstairs is a media room with 10 power operated loungers, 145 inch screen, two side Definitive Technology speakers, & 4K Projector. Upstairs are 2 guest rooms. The 2nd full bath has a double sink vanity & a tiled tub-shower combo. Newly built out bonus room or 4th bedroom. The backyard completes this wonderful home with a stone & paver patio, landscape lighting, & turf grass!
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $849,900
