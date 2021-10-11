Wonderfully updated three bedroom two bathroom in Beauregard! Home is move-in ready with great finishes on over 1 acre of land. An outdoor 20x24 workshop is included! All appliances including fridge, microwave, washer, and dryer come with the property!
3 Bedroom Home in Beauregard - $177,000
