3 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $265,860

Where convenience meets affordability. Approx 11 min from Auburn, 5 min from Opelika, 8 min from Valley; Creekside Village is a 120+ homesite subdivision with All one-level brick homes. Lot 8 Oakland (B) plan has a large kitchen with island, open to breakfast area and Great room; approx .9 acres, there is plenty of space to relax, entertain and enjoy the peace and quiet of suburb living with the convenience of being close to major shopping, medical and life's necessities. Engineered well water system. Seller offering $4000 closing costs/upgrade concession with preferred lender and $2000 with non-preferred lender. Floorplans intended to provide a general indication of the proposed layout; Builder reserves the right to make changes to these floorplans, elevations, specifications, dimensions, pricing and designs without prior notice. Final price locked at sheetrock. 1% non-refundable builder deposit due at contract. Estimated completion 5-6 months from construction commencement