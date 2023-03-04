Where convenience meets affordability. Approx 11 min from Auburn, 5 min from Opelika, 8 min from Valley; Creekside Village is a 120+ homesite subdivision with All one-level brick homes. Lot 4 Haven (B) plan has a large kitchen with island, open to breakfast area and Great room; approx .69 acres, there is plenty of space to relax, entertain and enjoy the peace and quiet of suburb living with the convenience of being close to major shopping, medical and life's necessities. Well water system. Seller offering $5000 closing costs/upgrade concession with preferred lender and $2000 with non-preferred lender. Floorplans intended to provide a general indication of the proposed layout; Builder reserves the right to make changes to these floorplans, elevations, specifications, dimensions, pricing and designs without prior notice. 1% non-refundable builder deposit due at contract. Estimated completion March 2023
3 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $269,560
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
In another sign of its hotly anticipated opening along I-85, Buc-ee's was recently approved by the City of Auburn for its retail alcohol license.
Craig Noyes was all set to pick up his new car from Lynch Toyota on Tuesday. The only thing he needed, ironically enough, was a ride to the de…
A new five-story, 177-key hotel will soon go up on the former Anders Bookstore location on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn.
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they …