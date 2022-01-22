3 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $345,000

Open kitchen/den allows for a huge kitchen space. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room over the 2 car garage. Laundry room attached to master closet minimizes walking distance for clothes maintenance. Large walk in pantry is located off of the kitchen. Tiled shower and dual vanities with a water closet complete the primary bathroom. The 2nd bath is located between bedroom 2 and 3. Convenient Flex space can be used for office.