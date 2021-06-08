CUTE FARM HOUSE SITTING ON 12.89 +/- BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY ACRES!! THIS 1950'S FARM HOUSE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH WITH THAT OLD FARM STYLE KITCHEN. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM THAT SITS OFF KITCHEN. 2 BAY CARPOT WITH ADDITIONAL POLE BARN FOR STORAGE. PLENTY OF ROOM ON THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY TO BUILD THAT DREAM HOME AS WELL FOR THIS PRICE!!! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $130,000
