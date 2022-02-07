3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $135,500

Victorian home in downtown Lafayette is ready for its next chapter! Built around 1898 by a northern merchant. Exact age is uncertain. During WWII the home was divided into two apartments. In the 1990s it was a law office, and in the early 2000s the current owner opened Chambers Cottage as a B&B and event venue. Currently the home has been a rental. Lot extends from Lafayette St to 1st St SE in back. Original stained glass windows. Original windows, wood floors, mantels, & transoms. Four fireplaces sealed off. Front room is flex space (office, play room, den, etc). Formal dining room could be a bedroom. Living room/dining area offer roomy living space off the kitchen. Half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs are two beds, full bath, & laundry room with updated plumbing in 2012. Balcony overlooks downtown. Two HVAC units 7-8 yrs old and other unit age is unknown. Roof about 9-10 yrs old. Carpet 1-2 yrs old. Seller will contribute $2000 towards repairs/updates/closing costs. SOLD AS-IS