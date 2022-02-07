Victorian home in downtown Lafayette is ready for its next chapter! Built around 1898 by a northern merchant. Exact age is uncertain. During WWII the home was divided into two apartments. In the 1990s it was a law office, and in the early 2000s the current owner opened Chambers Cottage as a B&B and event venue. Currently the home has been a rental. Lot extends from Lafayette St to 1st St SE in back. Original stained glass windows. Original windows, wood floors, mantels, & transoms. Four fireplaces sealed off. Front room is flex space (office, play room, den, etc). Formal dining room could be a bedroom. Living room/dining area offer roomy living space off the kitchen. Half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs are two beds, full bath, & laundry room with updated plumbing in 2012. Balcony overlooks downtown. Two HVAC units 7-8 yrs old and other unit age is unknown. Roof about 9-10 yrs old. Carpet 1-2 yrs old. Seller will contribute $2000 towards repairs/updates/closing costs. SOLD AS-IS
3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $135,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“I love you Auburn nation," former Auburn player Lee Hunter wrote. "Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”
- Updated
‘The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.’
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
- Updated
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
- Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
- Updated
"Any attack on my character is bull [expletive]," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN on Thursday night. "None of that is who I am."
HISTORY MADE: Suni Lee breaks school all-around record, Auburn ties program’s all-time high score at LSU
- Updated
Records broken. History made. Suni Lee smiled wide after a big day in Baton Rouge.
- Updated
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
- Updated
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
- Updated
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
- Updated
Kristi Malzahn is home from the hospital and is doing “significantly better,” Gus Malzahn shared in a post to social media Thursday.