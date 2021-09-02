3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $22,900

This home features a front deck, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen all situated on an 1 acre lot. SOLD AS IS. SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION which expire 6/17/2022. Property must be on the market 7 days before offers are reviewed. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. BUYER'S AGENT IS TO PAY A $175.00 OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER.