3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $57,900

1465 County Road 9 Lafayette AL 36862 is a Single Family 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is approximately 1926 sqft. of living space, built in 2008 with 1.01+- acre lot. This property is subject to access easement and shared well. All offers must be submitted through PropOffers.com by the buyers agent. Buyer agent is to pay a $175 offer management fee at closing on any accepted offer. Minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater is required. This property is 21.9 Miles from Auburn, 18.7 Miles from Opelika, 20 miles from EAMC, and21.4 miles from Tiger Town.

