 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $70,000

635 Pinecrest Drive Lafayette AL 36862 is a 1237+- SFQT single family home built in 1969 sitting on 0.34+- acres. This home offers a common ranch style home floorplan with 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and large yard. This property is 16 miles from West Point, 23 miles from Opelika, and 24 miles form Auburn.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert