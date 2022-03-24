635 Pinecrest Drive Lafayette AL 36862 is a 1237+- SFQT single family home built in 1969 sitting on 0.34+- acres. This home offers a common ranch style home floorplan with 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and large yard. This property is 16 miles from West Point, 23 miles from Opelika, and 24 miles form Auburn.
3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $70,000
