This 1,977 square foot home features features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, den and porch all nestled on nearly an acre lot. SOLD AS IS. SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. The MLS comments and any other advertisements must state that all offers must be submitted on PropOffers.com. BUYER'S AGENT IS TO PAY A $175.00 OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER.
3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Read how some escaped while others perished as a Florida condo tower tumbled into smoke and ruin. Meanwhile, officials suspended a search for victims as they planned to demolish the rest of the tower before a tropical storm hits.
Time for an office chair upgrade? Here are some great options.
- Updated
At 11 a.m. Monday, the Whataburger wait is over in Opelika-Auburn.
- Updated
There are two things that are important for Ian Oriol to provide his customers at Coffee Mafia, the Gay Street coffee shop that used to house …
- Updated
Thousands came out to the Old School House field in historic Loachapoka for a night of music, barbecue, grilling, shaved ice and, most importa…
- Updated
An Opelika man is facing second-degree assault charges after he allegedly stabbed an East Alabama Medical Center nurse in the chest with a poc…
- Updated
Nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals today have not been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s public health officials.
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, den with fireplace, living room and a front deck located in cul-de-sac. SOLD AS IS. …
- Updated
One of the last empty lots along Gateway Drive in Tiger Town won’t stay that way much longer.
‘The Queen Leo’: Auburn star gymnast Derrian Gobourne designed her own signature leotard, launching with NIL changes
- Updated
Derrian Gobourne is exploring the new possibilities the way only ‘the queen’ can.