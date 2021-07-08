3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - $79,900

This 1,977 square foot home features features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, den and porch all nestled on nearly an acre lot. SOLD AS IS. SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. The MLS comments and any other advertisements must state that all offers must be submitted on PropOffers.com. BUYER'S AGENT IS TO PAY A $175.00 OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER.