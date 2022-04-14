3 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $100,000

Investment property or first-time homeowners alert. This property has so much potential. It has a fairly new metal roof. The seller built a nice main bathroom to add to the huge main bedroom. Nice flat yard mostly fenced in. Buy it under 100k and add your personal touch to make this beautiful property your own. 3/2, living room, kitchen, and dining room. Home is sold "as is" Very convenient to Opelika (25 min), Auburn (30 min) and Columbus (45 min). Don't miss out on this investment opportunity! Refrigerator/washer/dryer do not convey with the sale.