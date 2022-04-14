 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $100,000

Investment property or first-time homeowners alert. This property has so much potential. It has a fairly new metal roof. The seller built a nice master's bathroom to add to the huge master's bedroom. Nice flat yard mostly fenced in. Buy it under 100k and add your personal touch to make this beautiful property your own. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a living room, kitchen, and dining room. Home is sold as-is Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer do not convey with purchase

