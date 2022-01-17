3 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $185,000

Spacious home within walking distance of Point University! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch features new 30 year roof, remodeled kitchen complete with updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Home features hardwood floors throughout, detailed crown molding, and separate dining room. Home also features plenty of parking space as well as a detached auxiliary unit / storage building / workshop with complete with a kitchen and full bath. Outstanding opportunity for additional rental income or separate space for guests! Call today to view! Main home can be shown. Workshop / auxiliary building is being gutted. New roof installed on home & workshop week of 1/17/22.