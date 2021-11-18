 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $45,000

Great investment opportunity for anyone! Great home for home buyer to make their own, flip, or rental. Open level lot with security light, front porch to sit and enjoy the peace in the neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great storage options, large kitchen with breakfast nook.

