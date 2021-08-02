3 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $97,900

Beautiful brick home. It offers a 3 bedroom/2 bath single level lay out. Nestled on a little more than .25 acre lot with huge trees. Large fenced in back yard with a storage building. Roof is 5 years old. Brand new water heater. Plumbing was replaced 2 years ago. Both bathrooms were gutted and redone with new showers, vanity and toilet. 5 new ceiling fans. Updated Flooring. The home was built in 1960 and the large eat-in kitchen was added in 2000.