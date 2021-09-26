3 Bedroom Home in Little Texas - $525,000

Pristine ranch home amidst 25 acres showcasing everything land living can offer! Sprawling pasture and a manicured lawn comprise the view out of the beautiful brick home. The 3/2 home features an updated breakfast room and kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Just off the breakfast room, the sunroom boasts a tongue and groove vaulted ceiling with views of the incredible patio area. Southern entertaining at its best, the patio features a gazebo, ample seating and a beautiful view. To the side of the house a small spring fed pond sits within a fenced in pasture. A mix of hardwoods and pines make up some of the back portion of this property. Next door a 600 sq.ft. Cottage resides on the premises. The exterior of the cottage has been newly remodeled and is perfect for an office, guest house, rental or a combination of these!