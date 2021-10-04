This has to be the cutest house in all of Notasulga! Beautiful remodel. Personality just shines! Love the pops of wallpaper through out to give it that extra splash of personality. Lots of natural light which leads to happy spaces. Not a room has gone untouched. ALL new kitchen, and she's fantastic! Yes, hallways can be BORING, but this one? She's a stunner! Love the sun room over looking the back yard and the expansive front porch, perfect for story telling and sweet tea sipping. Located a stones throw from the post office, and Mexican restaurant! Hard to beat location. Straight shot down Hwy 14 will put you at Jordan Hare in approximately 12 minutes. Easy commute, and or the cutest little game day house EVER.
3 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $199,000
