3 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $344,900

Come See this Great 1-Level Home with 2.5 Acres in Saugahatchee Crossing Subdivision. This home has a great Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and Great Floor Plan. This was a custom built home with an eat-in Kitchen, and spacious Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and each bathroom has anti-fog mirrors. The 2-Car Garage is an oversized 26 x 24ft Garage. The home is energy efficient with spray foam insulation and solar screened windows