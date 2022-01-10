 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $344,900

Come See this Great 1-Level Home with 2.5 Acres in Saugahatchee Crossing Subdivision. This home has a great Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and Great Floor Plan. This was a custom built home with an eat-in Kitchen, and spacious Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and each bathroom has anti-fog mirrors. The 2-Car Garage is an oversized 26 x 24ft Garage. The home is energy efficient with spray foam insulation and solar screened windows

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert