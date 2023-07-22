Three bedroom two bath home in gated community of Saugahatchee Crossings. Home sits on 1.77 acres and boasts a well maintained and landscaped yard. Covered front porch and back deck. Large two car garage. All engineered hardwood flooring. Tile in second bath with tile surround. Primary bathroom has the hardwood flooring. Open floor plan. All bedrooms with large walking closets. Plenty of extra storage. Primary bath has walk in shower separate soaking tub. Also has separate water closet and double vanity. Kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite. Kitchen has a Kenmore suite of appliances to include refrigerator, stove/oven unit, microwave and dishwasher. Living area has large den, small study or parlor and large breakfast room. Upgraded door frames and moldings. Huge panty and separate laundry Room. See pictures for more details.