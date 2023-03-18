MOVE IN READY 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home sitting on 1 acre of land. Recently this home has been completely remodeled and is ready for its new owner. Seller is offering financing to qualified buyers. Call today to schedule your appointment or to ask any questions regarding financing on this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Notasulga - $94,900
