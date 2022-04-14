3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $100,000

This property is 3 bed 1 1/2 bath house located on Lake Condy Road. It has a fenced in back yard with two storage buildings. It has an extra area attached to the wash room. This property is in need of some updates, but would make a great family home. The HVAC was replaced in 2016, and it has a septic tank in the back. Lease runs until January 20, 2023 SOLD AS IS