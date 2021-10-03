 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $128,500

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $128,500

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $128,500

Take a look at this immaculately kept home complete with tall ceilings. The beautiful kitchen has tons of cabinets so you will not run out of storage space. Leading into the dining area you will notice a flex space that includes a built in office area. The laundry room is HUGE with a sink and hall tree built in. The living room has a built in entertainment center and is open to the kitchen. All three bedrooms are very spacious and have walk-in closets. The master bathroom has separate his/her sinks with a jetted tub and separate shower. Stepping out back you are greeted by a nice flat backyard complete with lots of shade that is perfect for entertaining. Don't let this one get away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert