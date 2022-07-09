 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $130,000

Tucked away in the Beauregard community, this 3/2 manufactured home offers privacy on a little less than half an acre. This home features a semi-open concept living room, spacious kitchen, large laundry room, flex space, and split floor plan. The Roof, HVAC, water heater, and septic tank are all 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert