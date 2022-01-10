3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $159,900

The renovations are completed, and this home is ready for a new owner. This updated 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home sits just outside the city limits of Opelika, AL. The home has a new roof, new paint, new flooring, new lighting, and a new stainless-steel fridge. A recent renovation (December 2021) included the addition of a new master bathroom and new laundry room area. Schedule a showing quickly because this home will not last long.