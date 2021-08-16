 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $159,900

Updated and well-maintained corner unit townhouse located in Opelika. Updated flooring downstairs with a large living area and formal dining. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and access to the back patio for easy entertaining and grilling. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet and overlooks the backyard. Guest bathroom has been freshly painted. Outside you will find additional storage room, patio, and fenced in yard. Neighborhood amenities include community clubhouse and swimming pool!

