3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $164,900

Fantastic 3 bed/2 bath, ranch-style home in a wonderful Opelika location under $200,000! 713 Farish Street offers all you could want or need in just over 1,000 square feet. This single-story brick home invites you in with a charming covered front porch. Upon entrance, you will notice the great open living room with durable LVP flooring. The kitchen is a wonderful size and features on trend white cabinets and light countertops. The refrigerator is also stainless steel! The primary bedroom features the en-suite bathroom in the house. The two secondary bedrooms are also a great size with spacious closets. One of the guest bedrooms boasts beautiful wood detailing on the ceiling. There is also a guest bathroom off of the hallway. This wonderful home sits on a flat and useable 0.24-acre lot with lots of greenery! Do not miss this great home!