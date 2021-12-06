3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $179,900

LOVELY COUNTRY COTTAGE HOME ON NEARLY AN ACRE OF LAND. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED TO INCLUDE, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW CABINETS AND PREMIUM QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES, REMODELED BATHROOMS, NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING AND MUCH MORE. PERFECT STARTER HOME FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR AFFORDABLE QUIET LIVING.... Seller to offer $7,000 allowance towards closing cost/ appliance allowance, For full price offer to close prior to 12/15/2021.