LOVELY COUNTRY COTTAGE HOME ON NEARLY AN ACRE OF LAND. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED TO INCLUDE, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW CABINETS AND PREMIUM QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES, REMODELED BATHROOMS, NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING AND MUCH MORE. PERFECT STARTER HOME FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR AFFORDABLE QUIET LIVING.... Seller to offer $7,000 allowance towards closing cost/ appliance allowance, For full price offer to close prior to 12/15/2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $179,900
“It just felt amazing to have the crowd. I'm definitely somebody that thrives off the energy, and it really helped me tonight.”
"It's been an incredible honor to coach Caleb, and [we had] an unbelievable year this year. As a dad, it doesn't get any better. As a coach, it doesn't get any better."
“He is actually the only professor I’ve known to hold office hours on the weekend. Teaching at Auburn University was his life.”
'I always wanted to be the house that people drove by': Auburn man and his kids create Christmas light show
For many Auburn locals, the house on 2078 Autumn Ridge Way is known as the Christmas House because of the Walker family’s Christmas light show…
Watch now: New Under Armour commercial features Auburn’s Annie Hughes, Chandler Wooten and teammates
The Auburn women’s basketball team and the Auburn football team were both featured in a new TV spot for Under Armour which aired last Saturday…
Opelika Police arrested Patrick Wayne Torbert, 55, early Wednesday morning for breaking and entering multiple vehicles. According to a press r…
Central-Phenix City struggled to keep up with Thompson in the Class 7A state title game Wed., as the Warriors reeled off the game’s first 24 points on their way to a 38-22 victory.
According to multiple reports, Auburn running back Shaun Shivers, wide receiver Elijah Canion and EDGE rusher Caleb Johnson have entered the transfer portal.
Central-Phenix City is set for another meeting vs. Thompson for the state title Wednesday, but it'll be a new-look Central team led by head coach Patrick Nix taking on the Warriors
Opelika and Auburn will be kicking off the holiday season this weekend with the return of their annual Christmas parades.