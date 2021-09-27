 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $185,000

Well maintained brick 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to the hospital, Tigertown and downtown Opelika. Den and dining room/living room combo lead to covered back porch and patio in the fenced in backyard. The kitchen includes a breakfast area. Driveway is on the side of the house which sits on a corner lot. Bathrooms have original tile. Lots of mature trees in the backyard as well as an area for a dog pen.

