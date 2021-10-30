 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $210,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME! Buy now and select colors. PRESALES welcome. Estimated completion time May, 2022. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, dining room, eat in kitchen, covered carport. Sits on a large one acre lot. Granite in kitchen.

