 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $224,900

Welcome to this charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that has easy access to 280 and I-85 at The Cottages at Fieldstone and is move-in ready. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace. The open-concept kitchen boasts a bar top counter, breakfast nook, ample storage, and a good size pantry. The laundry is perfectly tucked right beside the garage. Spacious private master bedroom with generous en-suite complete with a large walk-in closet, soaker tub, and walk-in shower. Additionally, on the main level are two more bedrooms and a bathroom. The neighborhood amenities include a community pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert