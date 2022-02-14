Welcome to this charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that has easy access to 280 and I-85 at The Cottages at Fieldstone and is move-in ready. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace. The open-concept kitchen boasts a bar top counter, breakfast nook, ample storage, and a good size pantry. The laundry is perfectly tucked right beside the garage. Spacious private master bedroom with generous en-suite complete with a large walk-in closet, soaker tub, and walk-in shower. Additionally, on the main level are two more bedrooms and a bathroom. The neighborhood amenities include a community pool!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $224,900
