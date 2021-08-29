3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $230,699

When you walk into the Avondale and look down the long, combined living and dining area to the fireplace centered on the rear wall, it'll be love at first sight. This plan is compact but lacks nothing! The expert layout provides comfortable living with gathering areas and private quarters divided into two sides of the home. Walk in through the foyer and catch a glimpse of the deep dining and great room, and turn back towards the front door where you'll see the kitchen with ample countertop and cabinet space plus a dedicated pantry. There are two hallways off of the main living area the first will lead you to a full bath, two guest bedrooms, and a passthrough laundry room that leads into the two-car garage. The second hallway opens into the master quarters, where you'll find a large bedroom; spacious walk-in closet; and master bath with a double vanity, garden tub/shower combo and linen closet! The Avondale's marriage of cozy spaces and clever design makes it feel like home from the moment you cross the threshold p>